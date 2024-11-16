Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Punjab Deputy CM, resigns as Shiromani Akali Dal president

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at Parliament House complex.

Sukhbir Singh Badal has resigned as Shiromani Akali Dal president, senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema confirmed on Sunday. The Akal Takht declared him a ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct), and Badal submitted his resignation to the party working committee. This opens the possibility of electing a new leader who is not at the party's helm.

"The SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal submitted his resignation to the party's working committee today to pave the way for the election of a new president," Cheema tweeted.

"He thanked all the party leaders & workers for expressing confidence in his leadership and extending wholehearted support & cooperation throughout the tenure," the post read.

"SAD is a democratic party and according to the party's constitution there are elections for the post of president after every 5 years. Our last election was held on 14th December 2019. Next month, we are going to complete 5 years on 14th December. So, it is a democratic process that the President has just resigned. On 18th November, we have a meeting of the working committee with the party head. It will consider the resignation and will also release the detailed program of the election...Anyone can contest the election, the final decision has to be taken in the house, whoever has the majority is selected as the president," Cheema added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian also reacted and said, "When you have nothing in your pocket, and the clothes are torn, you must remove that. The work that they (SAD) have done when they were in existence - they created problems for people. The people of Punjab are now happy to be with AAP..."

Criticism over leadership and party’s decline

Former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra expressed his satisfaction with Badal’s leadership and welcomed the decision. “We were demanding his resignation as SAD has weakened under his presidentship... Our youths are in jail, farming isn't doing well and our part of Chandigarh is being given to Haryana. Punjab is in a bad state now and the people here want any regional party like Akali Dal to strengthen. Today, after his resignation, a way has opened to integrate the power of Akali Dal,” Chandumjra said in Patiala.

Path forward for SAD

The resignation marks a turning point for the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has faced political challenges and criticism for failing to address key issues in Punjab. The new presidential election is expected to realign the party’s priorities and strengthen its position in the country.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar's helicopters checked by EC officials in Maharashtra