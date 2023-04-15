Sukesh Chandrashekhar in fresh row! ED chargesheets conman in another extortion and money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE ED files chargesheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar in another case of extortion and money laundering

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seems to be in yet another problem as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against him in a fresh case of Extortion and Money Laundering.

According to reports, the ED's move came on the basis of a complaint filed by former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife Japna Singh. Earlier on February 16 this year, Chandrashekhar was arrested by the ED for allegedly duping Japna Singh for Rs 3.5 crore rupees.

The chargesheet was filed by the ED to Patiala House Court Judge Devender Singh Jangla, who scheduled a hearing for April 18, 2023. The complainant alleged that Chandrashekar pretended to be a senior government official when he called Japna and demanded money.

'Substantial evidence against Sukesh Chandrashekhar'

While seeking remand, ED contended that there is substantial evidence and reasons to believe that the said accused is guilty of the offence of money laundering as per section 3 punishable under section 4 of the PMLA. The accused is involved in the laundering of proceeds of crime and has been involved in projecting the proceeds of crime as untainted.

"The accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar is deliberately withholding and not divulging the evidence and thus not cooperating in the investigation. Custodial interrogation of the accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar is essential to establish money trail of Proceeds of Crime," said the ED in Court.

The reason behind the FIR

The said FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Japna M. Singh, wife of Malvinder Singh against certain unknown persons for impersonating themselves as government officers and thereafter cheating her to the tune of Rs. 3.5 crores.

It should be mentioned here that the ED's case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Japna Singh and Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises, who are in Judicial custody related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

