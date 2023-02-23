Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, jeans for Rs 80K recovered from Sukesh Chandrasekhar prison cell | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: In the latest CCTV footage of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar from Mandoli jail, many luxury items is being seen in his possession. The Jail Authority has, however, now said that it will conduct an inquiry and take action against the person who leaked the CCTV footage. In the video, it can also be seen that the conman burst into tears after the raid.

According to reports, Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80 thousand were recovered from Sukesh's cell in Mandoli jail.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on February 16 arrested Chandrashekhar in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as Union home and law secretaries. This is the third money laundering case in which the ED has arrested Chandrashekhar. The other two cases relate to Chandrashekar allegedly duping Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore and to purported bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the V K Sasikala faction.

The jailed conman has been mounting allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet Ministers. He has even reiterated his charge of paying money to AAP minister Satyendar Jain for protection in jail and getting a Rajya Sabha berth.

