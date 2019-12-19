Musharraf from Daryaganj, can give him ‘fast track citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy on Anti-CAA protests

Amid a nationwide stir over the amended Citizenship Act, Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has made a sarcastic statement and said that former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf, who has been sentenced to death in a high treason case, can be given Indian citizenship “on a fast track basis as he belongs to Delhi’s Daryaganj”.

"We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship since he is from Daryaganj and suffering persecution. All self-acknowledged descendants of Hindus are qualified in a new CAA to come," Swamy tweeted.

On Tuesday, an Islamabad-based special court sentenced the former Pakistani leader to death in the long-drawn high treason case against him.

Since last week, widespread protests were taking place across India over the newly enacted CAA that provides citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived before December 31, 2014.

