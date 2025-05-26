Subramanian Swamy moves Supreme Court to seek national monument status for Ram Setu Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to act on his request to declare Ram Setu a national monument. In his plea, Swamy urged that Ram Setu, a chain of limestone shoals between India and Sri Lanka, qualifies as an Ancient Monument.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to decide on his long-pending demand to declare the Ram Setu as a national monument of historical and cultural significance. In his fresh petition, Swamy said he had submitted a formal representation to the government in line with the Supreme Court's January 2023 order, but no decision has been made so far.

The petition urges the apex court to direct the Centre, along with the National Monuments Authority (NMA), to grant Ram Setu the status of an Ancient Monument of National Importance under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

Swamy argued that Ram Setu, a chain of limestone shoals connecting Pamban Island (Rameswaram) in Tamil Nadu to Mannar Island off Sri Lanka’s coast, holds immense historical, archaeological, and religious significance. He said the formation meets all legal criteria for protection under the Act and should be safeguarded against any potential misuse, pollution, or damage. "This archaeological site is a matter of faith and shradha for people who treat Ram Setu as a pilgrimage," his plea stated.

Swamy also cited earlier developments in the case, including the Centre’s 2017 acknowledgment of the Setu’s existence and a ministerial meeting held that year to consider its heritage status. However, he noted that no further progress had been made despite his legal efforts over the past eight years.

In a previous hearing, the central government informed the court that the process to declare Ram Setu a national heritage monument was underway within the Ministry of Culture. Following this, the Supreme Court had asked Swamy to file a representation with the ministry, which he says remains undecided.

Swamy had earlier claimed victory in the first round of the litigation, when the government officially accepted the existence of Ram Setu.

