Image Source : PTI Agra B.Tech student shoots self with father's revolver

A 21-year-old B. Tech student in Agra has allegedly shot himself to death using his father's licensed revolver. However, no suicide note has been recovered. Shubhankar Sharma was at his house in Nehru Nagar area when he allegedly took the extreme step on Tuesday. The 3rd year undergraduate student was pursuing B.Tech electronics from NIT Silchar, Assam and had been at home following the Covid-induced lockdown.

According to the police, Shubhankar committed suicide on his terrace after locking the door of the staircase from outside.

Shubhankar's mother Archana said that she was taking a walk, in front of her house, when she heard the gunshot. She ran towards the terrace and found the door locked.

She took help of her neighbour who jumped to her terrace and found Shubhankar lying in a pool of blood. They took him to S.N. Medical College emergency but doctors declared him brought dead.

Additional SP Saurabh Dixit told reporters that the family members said that Shubhankar had stopped going out or meeting people. The family did not find anything amiss since the boy was preparing for competitive examinations.

The ASP said that an FIR has been registered and the revolver license of the father could be cancelled since it was not kept safely and was accessed by his son.

