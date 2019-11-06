Stubble can be converted into CNG: Kejriwal

With stubble burning considered the main reason for pollution in Delhi-NCR, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it is technologically and commercially possible to convert stubble into CNG.

Kejriwal said he had several meetings with experts on this issue.

"It is technologically and commercially possible to convert stubble into CNG. This will provide jobs, additional income to farmers and solve our annual problem of pollution. However, it requires all governments to come together and work on this," he tweeted.

The Kejriwal government has been accusing Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana of not taking concrete steps to solve the issue of stubble burning in the states which increases pollution in Delhi-NCR.

ALSO READ | Schools reopen as Delhi records some respite from air pollution

ALSO READ | NASA image shows stubble burning as Delhi continues to fight air pollution