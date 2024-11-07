Centre doubles fines for stubble burning as Delhi's air quality deteriorates | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

Delhi air pollution: In an effort to tackle worsening air quality in Delhi and neighbouring regions, the central government on Thursday increased penalties against stubble burning and notified new rules under the Act for filing complaints, holding an inquiry, and laying down the adjudication process against environmental pollution.

As per the notification released by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the central government aims to impose new rules to deal with stubble burning in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Know new penalties based on land size

Under the new rules, farmers with an area of land of less than two acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 5,000 followed by farmers with land area of two acres or more but less than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 10,000 and farmers with an area of land of more than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 30,000.

The amendment to the rules for stubble burning aims to standardise the penalty structure and aims to enforce these rules with consideration for farmers with small land sizes.

AQI crosses 400-mark in Delhi

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has surpassed the 400-mark in various areas across Delhi. Key readings include 386 in Alipur, 426 in Anand Vihar, 417 in Ashok Vihar, 349 in Ayanagar, 411 in Bawana, 377 in Burari, 301 in Chandni Chowk, 340 in CRRI Mathura Road, 370 in Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, 378 at DTU, and 380 in Dwarka Sector 8. There are concerns that pollution levels may continue to rise in the coming days.

