'Stray dogs poisoned, suffocated, no govt data on rabies': Arguments made in SC on during today's hearing During the hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for animal welfare organisations, told the court that those who feed stray dogs, especially women, are facing harassment.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court, while hearing a matter related to stray dogs on Wednesday, observed that it is impossible to determine a dog’s temperament at any given moment, responding to arguments that empathy towards animals prevents attacks.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, argued that animals do not attack if treated with compassion. “If you invade their space, they will attack,” LiveLaw quoted Sibal as saying.

Justice Vikram Nath, however, said the issue extended beyond dog bites to the broader sense of threat posed by stray animals. “How can you identify? Which dog is in what mood in the morning, you don't know,” Justice Nath remarked.

Proposing a solution, Sibal said, “If there's an unruly dog, you call a centre. It will be sterilised and released back.”

Animal welfare groups allege harassment of feeders

During the hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing animal welfare organisations, told the court that people who feed stray dogs, particularly women, are being harassed.

“Women ferociously attacked, beaten. Protect us. Dogs are sentient beings. Dogs have been poisoned, beaten, suffocated,” Gonsalves said.

He further claimed that sexual abuse of dogs by humans was widespread. “Cruelty to dogs removed as an offense! Most Indians feel safer with stray dogs. At night, guard will sleep, dog will be awake,” LiveLaw quoted him as saying.

SC bench raises public safety concerns

The apex court was hearing the stray dogs and cattle matter through a three judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria. The bench raised serious concerns over public safety due to animals roaming on streets and highways.

On November 7 last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the removal of stray dogs from institutional premises such as schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and railway stations, directing that they be relocated to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves cites data, opposes blanket relocation

Gonsalves argued that the case was built on exaggerated figures and misinformation. "The case began with wrong information. 5-7 times overestimation was there. Hysteria was created. Central govt data - 0 rabies in Delhi in 2022-2025. The first order of this bench was a huge relief. The second order may have created some confusion. The Bombay municipal corporation went through the same hysteria decades ago, which worsened the problem. It's important to send vaccinated dogs to the same area [to build rabies shield]. Govt shelters are breeding grounds for infection, in deplorable condition. Can't rely on corporations. We animal lovers are at 99%.”

SC softens earlier order after backlash

On August 22, the Supreme Court modified its earlier order that had mandated the immediate relocation of stray dogs to shelter homes and prohibited their release. In its revised order, the court said stray dogs would be released after sterilisation and immunisation, a move that followed strong backlash from animal welfare groups and dog lovers.

Also read: 'They never bite me': Kapil Sibal on stray dogs in SC, draws Supreme Court's this response