Strategic tunnel under Rohtang pass to be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday

​The government will name the strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. The historic decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 3, 2000 when Vajpayee was the prime minister.

"Government has decided to honour the contribution of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by naming the strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass after him on December 25," the defence ministry said.

The 8.8-km-long tunnel is the world's longest above an altitude of 3,000 metres.