Standalone liquor shops, paan outlets will be allowed to operate from Monday: Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Sunday confirmed that the shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc will be allowed to operate provided they are standalone shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops or shops in residential complexes.

The government also clarified that these shops shall ensure minimum 6 ft distance among customers and not more than 5 persons at one time at shop.

Shops selling liquor,paan,gutka,tobacco etc are allowed to operate provided they're standalone shops,neighbourhood (colony)shops or shops in residential complexes.These shops shall ensure minimum 6 ft distance among customers¬ more than 5 persons at one time at shop:Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/AwLalL5dFo — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Extending the lockdown for the third time, Centre has allowed some relief to businesses in all zones - red, orange and green. Under staggered relaxation in lockdown restrictions that come in effect from May 4, government has allowed liquor stores and paan shops to reopen in all three zones.

"Sale of liquor, paan, tobacco to be allowed after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing; not more than five persons at one time at shop," Union Home Ministry said in its guidelines for lockdown extension that will come into effect from May 4.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage