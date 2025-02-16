Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station: Check full list of trains cancelled or rescheduled

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rush of passengers to catch a train for Prayagrajs Mahakumbh.

In view of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that left at least 18 dead including women and children, the Railways in a press release on Sunday said that nine trains scheduled to run from Delhi have been cancelled out of which seven trains were going to Prayagraj. The time of one train going to Prayagraj has been rescheduled.

The stampede occurred during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when passengers, most of them travelling to Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh, crowded in the train platforms. Officials said the chaos occurred at platform numbers 14 and 15 due to the overwhelming number of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj.

Here’s the full list of trains that have been cancelled as notified by the Railways:

54213/54214( JNU-PFM-JNU, JCO-16.02.2025)

54254/54253(LKO-PFM-LKO,Jco-16.02.2025)

54375/54376(PFM-JNU-PFM,JCO-16.02.2025)

14102/14101(CNB-PFM/PRG-CNB, JCO-16.02.2025)

04254(AY-PFM,JCO-16.02.2025)

04205(AY-PFM,JCO-16.02.2025)

04118 (AYC-PRYJ, JCO- 16.02.25)

TRAIN NO-14102 CNB-PYGS JCO 16.02.25

TRAIN 64567 ( BSC-TKJ) JCO 16/02/2025

12367 Bhagalpur – New Delhi Vikramshila Express (journey commencing on 16.02.2025) and 12368 New Delhi -Bhagalpur Vikramshila Express (journey commencing on 16.02.2025) will remain cancelled.

Check list of trains rescheduled:

Train number 14210 (LKO-PYGS) rescheduled at10.30 hours i.e 255 minutes late

12314 New Delhi – Sealdah Rajdhani Express (journey commencing on 16.02.2025 & 17.02.2025) will be rescheduled by 02 hours.

12314 New Delhi – Howrah Rajdhani Express (journey commencing on 16.02.2025 & 17.02.2025) will be rescheduled by 02 hours.

22308 Bikaner-Howrah Superfast Express (Journey commencing on 16.02.2025) will be rescheduled by 4 hours.

12316 Udaipur – Kolkata Ananaya Express (Journey commencing on 17.02.2025) will be rescheduled by 4 hours.

The press release read: "Railway has decided to regulate the movement of following trains for Mahakumbh Mela." The Railways has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede. Those seriously injured will receive Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries will get 1 lakh, the Railways said.

While some sources said delays in train departures and the sale of 1,500 general tickets every hour may have created a chaotic situation at the station, other sources indicated that wrong announcement about change of platforms may have created confusion that led to the stampede.