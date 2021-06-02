BJP's bid to tinker with Sharia law caused Covid second wave, cyclones: Samajwadi Party MP's bizarre remark

Image Source : INDIA TV Samajwadi Party Moradabad MP ST Hasan has accused the BJP of trying to interfere with the Sharia law.

In what can only be termed as bizarre, a Samajwadi Party MP has said that India faced the deadly second Covid wave and a couple of cyclones within a short span of time due to the Bharatiya Janata Party's attempt to change the Sharia law.

Samajawadi Party MP ST Hasan said BJP has been trying to interfere with the Shariat.

"The BJP government in the last seven years has tampered with the Islamic Sharia law. They have passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is against Muslims. We have also witnessed two storms wreaking havoc in a matter of just 10 days. Thousands of people have died due to the coronavirus outbreak," Hasan said.

ST Hasan not new to absurd remarks

The Moradabad MP is not new issuing absurd statement. In October 2019, Hasan had compared Parliament with a 'religious congregation'.

Speaking during a protest gathering in Moradabad, ST Hasan had also criticised the dilution of Article 370 and criminalisation of triple talaq.

He said that BJP government had passed the triple talaq law just to show that they can interfere in the Shariat.

