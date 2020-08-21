Srisailam Hydel project tragedy: 9 dead, bodies of assistant engineers recovered

Image Source : PTI Srisailam Hydel project tragedy: Bodies of assistant engineers recovered; 9 feared trapped

Srisailam Hydel project tragedy: At least nine people died in a fire mashup at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border, said Nagarkurnool District Collector. Earlier on Friday morning, bodies of two assistant engineers recovered from the site by the rescue teams.

Nagarkurnool District Collector L Sharman said the body of Assistant Engineer Sunder Nayak, hailing from Suryapet, has been recovered and been sent for post-mortem. While the Police identified the other bodies as that of assistant engineers Mohan Kumar, Uzma Fatima, and Sunder, Divisional Engineer Srinivas Goud and Mahesh, an employee of a battery company.

The rescue personnel including those from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were battling thick smoke to retrieve the bodies. Five fire engines are engaged in the operation.

The nine deceased persons were earlier feared trapped in Srisailam Left bank hydroelectric station located underground on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border after the fire broke out late last night.

A short-circuit is believed to have caused the fire at unit one of the underground powerhouse. Of the 30 persons reported to be present at the spot, 15 escaped to safety through a tunnel while six were rescued by rescue personnel. They were admitted to a local hospital.

Though the fire was put off, thick smoke engulfed the tunnel where the power plant is located, hampering the rescue operations.

Six persons are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital for suffocation.

Out of those trapped, one is a Deputy Engineer, four are Assistant Engineers and two are workers of the plant, Sharma

said.

