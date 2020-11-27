Image Source : ANI Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in Srinagar terrorist attack

Indian Army on Friday paid tribute to Sepoy Rattan Singh and Sepoy Deshmukh Yash who were martyred in a terrorist attack on November 26, 2020 in Srinagar. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lieutenant general BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud and grateful Nation.

Late Sepoy Rattan Singh of 163 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and Late Sepoy Deshmukh Yash of 101 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) were part of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) in general area Khushipora when unidentified terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the QRT. Singh and Yash received severe gunshot wounds in the firing. Despite their grievous injuries, they returned fire on the terrorists. The area was cordoned and search operations were launched. The injured soldiers were provided immediate medical aid, but unfortunately they succumbed to their injuries.

Late Sepoy Rattan Singh, was 35 years old and was enrolled into the Army on February 18, 2006. He belonged to village Sarh of district Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. He is survived by his wife Neelma Devi and three children.

Late Sepoy Deshmukh Yash was 21 years old and was enrolled into the Army on June 28, 2019. He belonged to village Pimpalgaon of district Jalgaon, Maharastra. He is survived by his parents.

The mortal remains of the bravehearts were taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

Army released a statement that reads, "In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with these bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well-being. The perpetrators will be identified, tracked and brought to justice."

