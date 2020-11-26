Terrorists in car open fire at Army patrol in busy Srinagar market, 2 jawans martyred

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

At least two security personnel were martyred in a terror attack in a busy Srinagar market on Thursday. Three terrorists travelling in a Maruti car opened indiscriminate fire at a Quick Reaction Team of the Indian Army in general area Aban Shah Chowk, HMT, Khushipora, this afternoon, the Army said.

Two soldiers were critically injured and evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they succumbed to their injuries, it said.

Being a crowded area, troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualities and collateral damage, officials said.

"Car is being chased by security forces. Initial investigations have revealed JeM and LeT is behind the attack," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Meanwhile, a massive manhunt has been launched and area cordoned off.

Massive manhunt launched by the security forces in the area. Ops on. @indiatvnews https://t.co/bWdWfriQrJ pic.twitter.com/5s6Mp1drcC — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) November 26, 2020

READ MORE: 26/11 anniversary: US says it stands with India and remains resolute in fight against terrorism

READ MORE: Mumbai terror attack 12 years on: Remembering the heroes of 26/11

Latest India News