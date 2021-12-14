Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
Srinagar terror attack: Death toll rises to 3 as another jawan succumbs to injuries

The bus came under fire from terrorists in Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area in the evening. The injured were evacuated to various hospitals where three of them have died.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Updated on: December 14, 2021 9:37 IST
Image Source : PTI

Highlights

  • Terror outfit 'Kashmir Tigers' claims responsibility for attack
  • The outfit claimed that the attack was a tribute to "all the martyrs of the Kashmir resistance"
  • PM Modi has sought details of the terror attack

The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir's terrorist attack has risen to three after another policeman succumbed to his injuries. At least 14 personnel of the ninth battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police sustained injuries as terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a bus carrying the personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday -- the 20th anniversary of the Parliament Attack.

The bus came under fire from terrorists in Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area in the evening, police officials said. The injured were evacuated to various hospitals where three of them have died. 

Terror outfit named 'Kashmir Tigers' on Monday claimed responsibility for the brutal attack on a bus with armed police forces. "Freedom fighters of Kashmir Tigers ambushed the buses carrying Indian reserve police stooges in zehwan area of Central Kashmir Srinagar. In this lightning strike, 15 IRP stooges neutralized while more than a dozen stooges critically injured". The outfit claimed that the attack was a tribute to "all the martyrs of the Kashmir resistance". 

India Tv - Full statement issued by terror outfit 'Kashmir Tigers'

Image Source : INDIA TV

Full statement issued by terror outfit 'Kashmir Tigers'

Also Read I Terror outfit 'Kashmir Tigers' claims responsibility for attack on bus in Srinagar

