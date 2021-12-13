Follow us on Image Source : PTI Terror outfit 'Kashmir Tigers' claims responsibility for attack on bus in Srinagar

A terror outfit named 'Kashmir Tigers' on Monday claimed responsibility for the brutal attack on a bus with armed police forces. At least 2 died in the attack. The outfit has claimed that at least 15 personnel from the Indian Reserve Police were martyred in the attack. 'Kashmir Tigers' has warned that this is not the final attack.

"Freedom fighters of Kashmir Tigers ambushed the buses carrying Indian reserve police stooges in zehwan area of Central Kashmir Srinagar. In this lightning strike, 15 IRP stooges neutralized while more than a dozen stooges critically injured".

The outfit claimed that the attack was a tribute to "all the martyrs of the Kashmir resistance".

Image Source : INDIA TV Full statement issued by terror outfit 'Kashmir Tigers'

"The strike is an answer to for the occupational regime and their stooges for the atrocities they were carrying against innocent civilians", the statement said.

