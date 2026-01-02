India's tour of Bangladesh rescheduled to September 2026, BCB confirms India were to tour Bangladesh in 2025, but the tour was called off due to the diplomatic standoff between the two nations. The series has now been rescheduled to September 2026.

New Delhi:

India's tour to Bangladesh has been rescheduled to September 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

India were to tour Bangladesh in 2025, but that tour was called off by more than 12 months. That came amidst strained relations between the two countries.

However, the series has now been rescheduled, as the BCB has announced its home season schedule, during which it will host India, Australia, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

India to tour to Bangladesh in September 2026

As reported by Cricbuzz, India will be reaching Bangladesh by August 28. The three-match ODI series will be played on September 1, 3 and 6. Subsequently, the two teams will play in a three-match T20I series on September 9, 12 and 13.

"The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home, while details of match venues will be announced in due course," BCB said in a statement.

Bangladesh to host Pakistan and New Zealand first

Bangladesh will be hosting Pakistan first in their home season. Pakistan will face the Bangladeshi side for three ODIs from March 12 to 16. They will then be hosting New Zealand for three ODIs and as many T20Is between April and May. Meanwhile, Pakistan will return to Bangladesh for two Test matches, with the first one being played from May 8-12 and the second from May 16-20.

Australia to travel to Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Australia will also be travelling to Bangladesh for a white-ball series, as per the schedule. Bangladesh will host Australia for three ODIs from June 5, followed by three T20Is between June 15 and 20.

Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers will also face the West Indies for a two-match Test series after hosting India. Bangladesh will take on the Windies in the first Test slated for the October 28 - November 1 window, while the second one is set to be played from November 5-9.