Don't share WiFi, hotspots with strangers: Srinagar police warn of legal action against internet users

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Srinagar Police urges all internet users not to provide wifi, hotspot to strangers, criminals

Highlights A watch will be kept if the internet is being used by criminals, terrorists and their associates

The warning comes in the wake of recent terror attacks in Srinagar and in entire Jammu & Kashmir

In the wee hours today, three soldiers and a civilian were injured during an encounter in Baramulla

In view of the recent terrorist attacks reported from Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar police on Wednesday urged locals to not provide WiFi or hotspots to strangers, subversive elements and criminals. Further, in its, warning, the police said legal action will be initiated against those providing internet if such WiFi or hotspot usage is by criminals, terrorists and their associates.

"It is requested to all internet users not to provide wifi or hotspots to strangers, subversive elements, criminals. Keep hotspots or wifi with strong passwords. Legal action will be taken on those providing internet, if such wifi or hotspot usage is by criminals, terrorists and their associates," police said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, one Railway Protection Force personnel succumbed to death and another was injured by terrorists in a terror attack in the Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Several incidents of terrorist attacks have been reported in the past few days.

Many terrorists have also been gunned down in encounters.

According to Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar, 45 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | J&K: 3 soldiers, civilian injured in Baramulla encounter; operation ongoing

Latest India News