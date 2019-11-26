Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Explosion at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, several injured

Jammu and Kashmir: Explosion at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, several injured

According to the police, the explosion was reported close to the Kashmir University at the parking. Police teams have reached the spot and have started an investigation.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2019 14:03 IST
Srinagar blast
Image Source : PTI PHOTO

Explosion at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar

A blast was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday. Several people were reported injured in the explosion that occurred at Hazratbal Shrine in the city, police said. According to the police, the explosion was reported close to the Kashmir University at the parking. 

Police teams have reached the spot and have started an investigation.

More details are awaited.

The Hazratbal Shrine is situated on the western banks of the picturesque Dal Lake in Srinagar.

