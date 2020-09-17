J&K: 3 terrorists killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured during encounter in Srinagar

Image Source : PTI Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar

At least three terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar early on Thursday. The gunfight was reported from Batamaloo area of Srinagar, officials said. A woman was also killed, while two CRPF personnel were injured in the predawn gun battle with militants, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo around 2.30 am following information about presence of militants, they said.

It turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces.

A woman, identified as Kaunsar Riyaz, was killed in the exchange of fire. Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured, officials said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The security operation was still underway, they said.

