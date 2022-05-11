India 'categorically' denies reports of sending troops to Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sri Lankan army soldiers man a check point outside the prime minister's residence in Colombo

Highlights Sri Lanka is presently struggling with acute food and electricity shortages

The economic situation has led to huge protests across the country forcing the PM to resign

A number of violent incidents have been reported in the country, leaving 8 dead and over 200 injured

Maintaining that the country is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery, the Indian High Commission on Wednesday "categorically" denied media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo.

Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Earlier on Tuesday, India had denied rumours circulating in sections of media and social media that certain Sri Lankan political persons and their families have fled to India.

In view of the current situation in Sri Lanka, India said it is fully supportive of the democracy, stability, and economic recovery of the island nation.

Sri Lanka on Tuesday ordered the country's armed forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others following a day of violent clashes.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also urged people to remain calm, and refrain from violence and acts of revenge against others.

A number of violent incidents have been reported in the country after pro-government groups clashed with anti-government protesters on Monday, leaving eight people dead and over 200 injured.

A nationwide curfew was imposed from Monday until Wednesday and the military was deployed to maintain law and order.

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lanka's PM on Monday as violent protests broke out.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Sri Lankan army chief denies shoot-at-sight orders; assures of 'no disgraceful acts' by armed forces

Latest India News