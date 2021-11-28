Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi bound SpiceJet flight offloads passenger for unruly behaviour

SpiceJet flight SG 8169 (Guwahati-Delhi) offloaded a passenger on Sunday after he repeatedly got off his seat and created a ruckus. According to a SpiceJet Spokesperson," After repeated attempts to pacify him failed and co-passengers told the crew that they were not ready to fly with the said passenger on board.", he said.

"The aircraft was brought back to the bay where airport security officials along with SpiceJet staff deplaned the passenger and handed him over to the CISF.", he further added.

The flight departed thereafter.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Bengaluru-Patna Go First flight with 139 passengers and crew members on board made an emergency land at Nagpur airport due to a technical glitch.

(With ANI Inputs)

