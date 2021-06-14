Delhi-bound passengers from these 3 states not required to carry negative RT-PCR test report: SpiceJet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi-bound passengers from select states not required to carry negative RT-PCR test report, says SpiceJet.

SpiceJet on Monday informed that Delhi-bound passengers from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are not required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report anymore. More to follow.

The airline also informed that all passengers traveling to countries which make it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report must ensure that their reports carry a QR code linked to the original report.

Earlier, the budget airline had announced a discount of up to 30 per cent on its base fares to healthcare professionals who have been leading India's fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, the discounted fares for doctors, nurses and paramedics will be available on SpiceJet's entire domestic network. The offer is applicable for bookings and travel until September 30.

"Passengers need to submit a valid 'Healthcare professional ID or Registration number as issued by a Government body such as Medical Council of India (MCI), State Medical Council or Indian Nursing Council (INC)' or government-approved healthcare organisation for which the healthcare professional works, while making the booking," the airline said.

"Passengers are also required to provide the ID used for bookings along with government-issued photo ID at the time of check-in or boarding as a proof of their identity."

