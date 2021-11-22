Follow us on Image Source : PTI SpiceJet brings back Boeing 737 MAX, aviation minister to fly in maiden flight to build public trust

SpiceJet airlines are all set to bring back its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which were grounded around the world after two fatal (Ethiopia and Lion Airways) crashes. To reinstil the passengers' trust in the safety of the aircraft, SpiceJet owners, their families along with Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will fly in 737 MAX aircraft.

After a long wait of over two years, India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has finally allowed SpiceJet to restart its Max aircraft for commercial use by passengers.

"The regulators from worldwide especially the United States, Europe, and India had scrutinized multiple times and have finally given us the nod for commercial operations. We are ready to take off our flight for commercial passengers use,", said SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh.

"We faced huge losses due to its non-operation. 3 yrs ago, we inducted this aircraft, flew it for 6 months and no incidents occurred. Passengers were also happy with the aircraft," he said.

Earlier, India's regulator DGCA had grounded the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after receiving a serious software complaint, but SpiceJet's CMD is overjoyed after the MAX aircraft returned to its fleet.

"737 Max is the safest aircraft in the world, the software rectification was made more than two and half years ago and it has been scrutinized for two years by the regulators around the world. The aircraft has been flying for the last one year in the United States, Europe, Australia and South America and different parts of the world.It has already flown close to 600,000 hours and more than 250,000 commercial flights and this aircraft has absolutely no problem after all the scrutiny," SpiceJet CMD said.

SpiceJet currently has 13 Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts and 205 more aircrafts have been ordered, the delivery of which will start in December as the company informed news agency ANI.

The revamped Boeing 737 MAX will come with broadband connectivity, the CMD informed.

(With ANI Inputs)

