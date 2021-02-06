Image Source : FILE/PTI Bengal govt effects major police reshuffle before assembly polls, Soumen Mitra appointed Kolkata commissioner

The West Bengal government on Saturday appointed Soumen Mitra as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police and transferred incumbent Anuj Sharma as additional director general of the state CID, a state government order said. With assembly elections in West Bengal due in April-May, the state government has ordered the transfer of 22 IPS officers, including the commissioners of four police commissionerates, and two WBPS officers at one go.

Jawed Shamim will be the new additional director general, law and order, of the West Bengal Police, taking over from Gyanwant Singh, the order said.

Mitra has been holding the post of ADG, Training, of West Bengal Police, while Shamim is special commissioner I of Kolkata Police.

Singh will be the new ADG, armed police, of the state.

The Commissioners of Howrah, Bidhannagar and Barrackpore Police Commissionerates were also changed and C Sudhakar, Supratim Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Nand will replace Kunal Agarwal, Mukesh and Manoj Kumar Verma respectively.

Kunal Agarwal will be the new DIG, Midnapore range, as per the order, which said that "these appointments are made in the interest of public service".

S N Gupta will take over as the new ADG, South Bengal, while Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed IGP of state counter insurgency force.

Tanmay Ray Chaudhuri has been appointed additional commissioner of Kolkata Police, while Mukesh will be the new DIG, Barasat range, it said.

