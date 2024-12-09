Soros-Congress links issue rocks Parliament, BJP seeks explanation from Sonia Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Soros-Congress links: Proceedings of Parliament were disrupted several times on Monday as the members of the treasury benches accused top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, of colluding with billionaire investor George Soros to destabilise the country and demanded a discussion on the issue.

On the other hand, opposition members claimed this was the ruling party's way of diverting attention from the Adani issue and continued to press for a discussion on it.

BJP seeks explanation from Sonia Gandhi

The BJP criticised the Congress for its alleged nexus with international organisations and for creating obstacles in the functioning of the Indian Parliament. The ruling party accused Congress of colluding with "foreign forces" that seek to destabilise India and asked Sonia Gandhi to disclose her involvement as the "co-president" in activities of an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that a "systematic anti-India experiment" was underway and the dots were now connecting.

"Is this just a coincidence or a systematic anti-India experiment?” Now the links of that anti-India experiment are also getting connected to each other. An organization called the Forum for Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific has come under scrutiny. Established in 1994, this non-profit organization aims to promote democracy throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The forum is led by four co-heads, one of whom is Sonia Gandhi, who serves in her role as chairperson of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The other co-heads include former Philippine President Corazon Aquino, President of the National Congress of New Politics Kim Dae-jung, and former President Oscar Sanchez," he said.

'Congress wants to make the country’s condition worse'

He further said, "The Congress’ hand is with foreign forces. It's clearly visible now. The Congress wants to make the country’s condition worse."

Trivedi claimed Sonia Gandhi is the co-president of the FDL-AP Foundation. “It’s Sonia Gandhi’s birthday today. We congratulate her on her birthday…FDL-AP is funded by George Soros. Most humbly, we ask her why she accepted the position of the FDL-AP’s co-president. What is the Congress-Soros friendship?” Trivedi said at the press conference.

"It’s the same George Soros who had openly pledged that he has put up USD 1 billion to destabilise the Modi government,” he said.

Calling it a "serious matter", Trivedi said that he and other members of the Rajya Sabha wanted to raise this issue in the Upper House but the opposition did not allow it.

He urged Sonia Gandhi to explain why she accepted the position of co-president in the Forum for Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific, funded by George Soros, and why she has not informed the nation about its activities.

Sonia Gandhi linked to organisation financed by George Soros Foundation

It came a day after the BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi had links to the Forum of the Democratic Leaders-Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, an organisation financed by George Soros Foundation, which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

Reiterating its allegation about a connection between the Congress party and billionaire George Soros, the BJP, in a series of posts on X, said that it implies "their shared goal of undermining India’s growth".

"Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation. Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity. This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal affairs and the political impact of such connections," the BJP said.

The BJP further claimed that Sonia Gandhi's chairmanship of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation led to a partnership with the George Soros Foundation, "displaying the influence of foreign funding on Indian organisations".

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi linked to organisation financed by George Soros Foundation, alleges BJP

Also Read: INDIA bloc leaders in Rajya Sabha plan to bring no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar: Sources