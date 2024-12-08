Sonia Gandhi linked to organisation financed by George Soros Foundation, alleges BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (December 8) alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP), has links to an organization financed by the "George Soros Foundation," which has supported the idea of Kashmir becoming an independent nation.

Reiterating its allegation about a connection between the Congress party and billionaire George Soros, the BJP, in a series of posts on X, said that it implies "their shared goal of undermining India’s growth".

'Sonia Gandhi linked to organisation financed by George Soros Foundation'

"Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation. Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity. This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal affairs and the political impact of such connections," the BJP said.

The BJP further claimed that Sonia Gandhi's chairmanship of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation led to a partnership with the George Soros Foundation, "displaying the influence of foreign funding on Indian organisations".

"Rahul Gandhi's press conference on Adani was live telecast by George Soros-funded OCCRP, which Gandhi used as a source to criticise Adani. It shows nothing but their strong and dangerous relationship and highlights their attempts to derail the Indian economy.

"George Soros and Rahul Gandhi have same sentiments regarding the 'Adani issue'. Specifically, they've both suggested that Adani and Modi are closely linked, and that the Adani issue could topple the Modi government.

"Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has publicly acknowledged George Soros as an 'old friend'. It's something truly noteworthy," it said.

US denies BJP's allegations of backing anti-India agenda

The BJP's allegations come after it claimed on Thursday that the US "deep state" colluded with OCCRP and Rahul Gandhi to damage India's image. The US on Saturday rejected BJP's allegations that organisations funded by its State Department and elements in the American "deep state" were behind attempts to destabilise India through targeted attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani.

A spokesperson at the US embassy described the allegations as "disappointing" and asserted that the US government has been a champion of media freedom around the world.

Nishikant Dubey wants to ask 10 questions to Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, notwithstanding the US' dismissal of BJP's allegations that it is backing attempts to destabilise India, party MP Nishikant Dubey said he would pose 10 questions to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on the issue. He said the media portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Hungarian-American businessman have colluded with the opposition to ruin India's economy and defame the Modi government.

Reacting to the US embassy's statement, BJP MP Dubey said, "Yesterday I read the statement of the US embassy officials again and again. They admitted that the US government funds OCCRP and Soros' foundation also funds it. The job of OCCRP and Soros is to ruin India's economy and defame the Modi government in connivance with opposition leaders."

"After yesterday's statement, I will have to ask Rahul Gandhi my 10 questions in the Lok Sabha. The opposition is trying to suppress my voice in Parliament. Lok Sabha Rule 357 gives me the right to ask questions. Waiting for tomorrow," the MP said.

Also Read: Farmers suspend 'Delhi Chalo' march for the day after eight injured in tear gas shelling at Shambhu border

Also Read: 20-year-old Indian-origin shot dead in Canada, CCTV footage of attack emerges