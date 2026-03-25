Sonia Gandhi to remain under observation for a few days, condition stable

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will continue to stay under medical observation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for the next couple of days, according to sources. Hospital officials said she was admitted late on Tuesday night and is currently stable. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her health, and there is no immediate cause for concern, as per reports.

Doctors are carrying out tests to check for possible stomach or urinary infections, and she has been given antibiotics as part of her treatment.

Likely affected by weather change

Sources indicated that her health issue may be linked to a change in weather. While she was reportedly feeling unwell, doctors believe the situation is not serious and is being managed carefully.

Recent health history

This is not the first time Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised in recent months. She had earlier been treated for respiratory discomfort, which doctors linked to asthma aggravated by cold weather and pollution.

Earlier, on 7 June, Gandhi had also visited Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, for a routine health check-up. According to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, the visit was prompted by minor health concerns.

In September 2022, Gandhi travelled to the United States for a medical examination that had been postponed earlier due to the Covid 19 pandemic. She was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi during the trip.

Sonia Gandhi in politics

Sonia Gandhi is currently a Rajya Sabha MP representing Rajasthan and serves as the Parliamentary Chairperson of the Indian National Congress. She led the Congress Party as its president twice, first from 1998 to 2017 and then from 2019 to 2022. In recent times, she has been seldom seen at public events.