Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress President till AICC elections, say sources

Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will continue as party president till the time All India Congress Committee elections (AICC) are held, sources have said. The development has come after the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) which took place today after reports surfaced that Sonia Gandhi expressed willingness to resign and asked party leaders to look for a new chief on Sunday.

Reports say that Sonia Gandhi expressed her desire not to continue as Congress president after hundreds of party leaders wrote a letter to the interim chief for a complete overhaul of the party's leadership including elections to the chief post.

Following this, a CWC meeting took place today discussing various aspects of future Congress leadership. Many senior leaders asked Rahul Gandhi to return to the party's President post while many expressed that they would want Mrs Gandhi to continue on the post.

Meanwhile, reports also surfaced that Rahul Gandhi accused many party leaders including stalwarts of colluding with the BJP over letter written to Sonia Gandhi. However, senior leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, party spokesperson Surjewala others said that these reports were not true as Rahul has not made any statement, or remark saying party leaders colluded with BJP.

Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also said that if these accusations are proved then he would resign from the party. Though, for now, Sonia Gandhi is likely to continue as Congress chief, but it seems that Congress vs Congress storm is far from getting over.

