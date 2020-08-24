Kapil Sibal tweets questioning Rahul Gandhi's charge of 'colluding with BJP' as Congress CWC meet gets heated

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi says 'we are colluding with BJP', tweets Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Monday over his reported remarks that the leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul were "colluding with the BJP" and said he has never made a statement in favour of the saffron party on any issue in the last 30 years. What can spell more trouble for Congress Party, Kapil Sibal has tweeted his ire on Rahul Gandhi's reported remarks. This is a first major outburst of a senior leader after the purported contents of a letter written to Sonia Gandhi by apparently 23 senior leaders came into the public domain.

"Rahul Gandhi says “ we are colluding with BJP"

Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party

Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt.

Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue

Yet “ we are colluding with the BJP “! - Kapil Sibal tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi says “ we are colluding with BJP “



Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party



Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt.



Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue



Yet “ we are colluding with the BJP “! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

Sibal is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking a "full-time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in line with the party constitution, among other changes.

As the CWC meeting is underway and it was reported that Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi, Sibal tweeted.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage