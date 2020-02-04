Sonia Gandhi's health shows improvement: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's health condition has improved, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in a statement on Tuesday. Gandhi was hospitalised on Sunday after suffering a stomach infection. Gandhi underwent medical tests at the hospital.

"Sonia Gandhi was admitted on 2nd February 2020 & was diagnosed to be suffering from a stomach infection. There is an improvement in her condition and she is stable," Dr. D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in the statement.