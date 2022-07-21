Sonia Gandhi's 2-hour ED questioning ends for today, Cong leader likely to be quizzed again on Monday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi was questioned by ED for two hours on Thursday.

Sonia Gandhi ED questioning: The Enforcement Directorate questioned Sonia Gandhi for two hours on Thursday in connection with the National Herald case money laundering case. The questioning ended for the day on Gandhi's request since she is recovering from Covid, said the officials.

Gandhi, 75, arrived at ED headquarters, located at Vidyut Lane, flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi, a little after noon escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover.

According to sources, the questioning began around 12.30 pm after completion of some formalities like verification of summons and signature in the attendance sheet. The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Slamming the Centre over Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, party leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the BJP-led government's sole objective is to indulge in "character assassination" of people and "trample" upon the voice of the Opposition.

Gandhi appeared before the ED for questioning in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case.

Pilot, who later said he had been detained by police, told reporters outside the AICC headquarters that the government's policy should be focused on reducing inflation, ending the atmosphere of violence, ending unemployment, but contrary to that, its only objective is to target the Congress.

"Fictitious cases are being filed, there is no FIR, no criminality, there is no give and take so how can there be a case of laundering?" he said referring to Gandhi being called for questioning by the ED.

Also Read: Teesta Setalvad case: Sonia Gandhi acted through Patel to target Modi, says BJP; Congress counters claim

Latest India News