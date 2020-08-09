Sonia Gandhi's tenure as Congress president 'coming to an end': Abhishek Singhvi

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sonia Gandhi's tenure as Congress president 'coming to an end': Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Sonia Gandhi: In a big statement, Congress National Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's tenure was 'coming to an end'. This is being perceived as a big development considering former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's reluctance to assume the top party position again.

"Her tenure is coming to an end. There's proper procedure which CWC carries out. It'll be done in near future & you'll have a result. It's written in Congress Constitution, we're bound to do it & it's being done," said Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He was quoted by ANI.

Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president took interim charge of the post after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from party president's post last year. Rahul Gandhi took the step after Congress suffered defeat at the hands of NDA in Loksabha elections 2019.

Rahul Gandhi was reluctant to re-take the post even after repeated requests from senior leaders of the party and party cadre.

On Sunday, Abhishek Singhvi did not elaborate on next step other than "proper procedure" which he said Congress Working Committee would carry out. There are no indications as yet as to whether Rahul Gandhi will or will not be the party president again.

Sonia Gandhi has been Congress president from 1998 to 2017. She was credited with revival of the Congress in late 90s and early 2000s. Under her leadership, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won two elections. She is chairperson of the UPA as well.

