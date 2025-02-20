Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi: Sources Sonia Gandhi health: She is under observation of a team of doctors, the source said.

Sonia Gandhi health: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. The sources said that the Congress leader is doing fine and is likely to be discharged on Friday.

Although the exact time of admission remains unclear, a source indicated that she was admitted on Thursday morning. She is currently under the observation of a team of doctors, the source added.

Sonia Gandhi turned 78 in December 2024

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who turned 78 in December last year, made her last major public appearance during the Budget session of Parliament on February 13, when she was seen in the Rajya Sabha.

On February 10, Sonia Gandhi urged the government to conduct the population census at the earliest, stating that around 14 crore people are being deprived of benefits under the Food Security Law.

In her maiden Zero Hour intervention in the Rajya Sabha, she highlighted that beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) are still being identified based on the 2011 Census, rather than updated population figures.

Calling the NFSA, introduced by the UPA government in September 2013, a landmark initiative, she emphasized its role in ensuring food and nutritional security for India's 140 crore population.

(With PTI inputs)

