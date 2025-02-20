PM Modi greets people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day Arunachal and Mizoram statehood day: Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986.

Arunachal and Mizoram statehood day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day. Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram became full-fledged states on February 20, 1987.

Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that their vibrant tribal heritage and breathtaking biodiversity make the state truly special. PM Modi said that Arunachal is known for its rich traditions and deep connection to nature.

"May Arunachal Pradesh continue to flourish, and may its journey of progress and harmony continue to soar in the years to come," PM Modi said.

'Mizoram is known for its breathtaking landscapes'

Extending warm greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day, PM Modi said this vibrant state is known for its breathtaking landscapes, deep-rooted traditions and the remarkable warmth of its people.

"The Mizo culture reflects a beautiful mix of heritage and harmony. May Mizoram continue to prosper, and may its journey of peace, development and progress reach even greater heights in the years to come," he said.

Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as 'The Land of the Rising Sun,' shares borders with Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, and its unique geographical location adds to its strategic importance. The state's journey from the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) to Union Territory in 1972, and finally achieving statehood on February 20, 1987, stands as a testament to its historical significance.

Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory in federal autonomy, on February 20, 1987, hence, every year on February 20, to commemorate the official recognition of Mizoram as a full-fledged state, Mizoram celebrates its statehood day.

Mizoram is one of the states of Northeast India, with Aizawl as its capital city. The name is derived from Mi (people), Zo (lofty place, such as a hill) and Ram (land - in Mizo language), and thus Mizoram implies "Land of the hill people". Like several other northeastern states of India, Mizoram was previously part of Assam until 1972, when it was carved out as a Union Territory.