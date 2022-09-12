Sonali Phogat case: MHA recommends CBI probe into the death of Haryana BJP leader, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, INSTAGRAM Actor-Politician Sonali Phogat

Her death is being treated as a case of murder

The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two of Phogat's aides

Sonali Phogat death case: The Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Sonali Phogat death case, sources said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that his government will write to the Union Home Ministry, requesting that the case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa last month and her death is being treated as a case of murder.

Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police have done a "tremendously good investigation" into the case and have also got some clues.

“But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI,” Sawant said.

“I will personally write a letter to the Union Home Ministry,” he said.

The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two of Phogat's aides, in connection with the case.

The police have booked her two aides on the charge of murder.

