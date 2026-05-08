'Somnath gives us a civilisational message': PM Modi on 75 years of restoration of revered temple

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said every part of Bharat is sacred and connected by a deep sense of oneness that rises above geographical boundaries, adding that this spirit of unity is more relevant than ever in a world often divided by conflict and differences.

In a signed article marking 75 years since the restored Somnath Temple in Gujarat was reopened to devotees, Modi paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to protect the temple and to those who repeatedly rebuilt it through history.

He said the courage, struggles and contributions of the people associated with the restoration of Somnath would always be remembered.

"Somnath gives us a civilisational message. The vast sea before it evokes timelessness. The waves tell us…that no matter how fierce the storms are or how turbulent the tides are, one can always rise again with dignity and strength. The waves return to the shore, as though reminding every generation that the spirit of the people can never be subdued for long," he wrote.

"Our ancient scriptures say: प्रभासं च परिक्रम्य पृथिवीक्रमसंभवम्. It means, a Pradakshina of the divine Prabhasa (Somnath) is equal to a Pradakshina of the whole earth itself! While people have come here to pray, they have also experienced the remarkable continuity of a civilisation whose flame could never be extinguished. Empires rose and fell, tides changed, history moved through conquest and upheaval, yet Somnath continued to endure in our consciousness," he wrote.

"It is time to remember the countless greats who stood firm in the face of tyranny. There were Lakulisha and Soma Sarman, who transformed Prabhasa into a great centre of philosophy. Chakravarti Maharaja Dharasena IV of Vallabhi built the Second Temple there centuries ago. Bhima Deva, Jayapala and Anandapala will always be remembered for defending civilisational honour against invasions," the prime minister added.

It is said that Raja Bhoja too helped with the reconstruction. Karna Deva and Siddharaja Jayasimha played a vital role in restoring Gujarat’s political and cultural strength. Bhava Brihaspati, Kumarapala Solanki and the Pashupata Acharyas rebuilt and sustained the shrine as a great centre of worship and learning. Vishaladeva Vaghela and Tripurantaka protected its intellectual and spiritual traditions. Mahipaladeva and Ra Khangar were instrumental in reviving worship after destruction, he said.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, whose 300th birth centenary is being marked, ensured the continuity of devotion in the most difficult of times. There were the Gaekwads of Baroda, who safeguarded the rights of pilgrims. And of course, our soil is blessed to have nurtured brave personalities like Veer Hamirji Gohil and Veer Vegdaji Bhil, whose sacrifice and courage have become a part of Somnath’s living memory.