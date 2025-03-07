OPINION | Solution to Kashmir’s problems: India should get PoK The questioner knew that Pakistan has occupied a part of Jammu & Kashmir, and has been using PoK as a launch pad for terrorists infiltrating into India. What Jaishankar said is the aspiration of every Indian.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reiterated India’s resolve to get back Pak Occupied Kashmir (PoK) while speaking at Chatham House in London. A Pakistani journalist tried to embarrass the Minister by raising the Kashmir issue. Jaishankar said: “On Kashmir, I think, we have done a good job solving most of it. Removing Article 370 was step number one, restoring growth and economic activity and social justice in Kashmir was step number two, and holding elections with a very high turnout was step number three. I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir which is under illegal Pakistani occupation; when that is done, I assure you Kashmir will be solved.” It is, to get the rest of J&K. This has been the aspiration of India for last several decades. What Jaishankar said was to remind the rest of the world that Pakistan has illegally occupied a large part of Kashmir. Jaishankar mentioned the large turnout in the recently held assembly elections to drive home the point that there is Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat (democracy) and Insaniyat (humanity) in Kashmir. He also referred to revocation of Article 370 and Kashmir’s economic growth in last few years. Jaishankar could make these points because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown that there can be peace with growth in the Valley.

Some Islamic clerics have criticized Team India’s bowler Mohammed Shami for not observing fast during Ramzan while playing in Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. A photo of Shami having energy drink from a bottle was circulated on social media, and immediately some fanatics started trolling him. The chief of All India Muslim Jamaat Shahabuddin Rizvi Barelvi described it as a sin and he has said that he must face punishment for insulting Islamic tradition during Ramzan. Targeting cricketers has become a national pastime. First Rohit Sharma was targeted because of his fitness, and now Mohammed Shami. Those questioning why Shami did not observe fast, forget that he is out main strike bowler. Shami played a key role in defeating Pakistan and Australia. How can Shami perform well, if he does not have energy drink on the field? Those trolling Shami on grounds of religion, do not know the true Islamic teachings. Those clerics issuing fatwas and refusing to accept Shami as a true Muslim, are themselves not true Muslims. Twelve years ago, South African player Hashim Amla was asked why he did not observe Ramzan fast during a match. Amla replied: “In Islam, when you travel, there is no need to observe fast. When I will return home, I will do the needful.” Mohammed Shami should also ignore the publicity-hungry Maulanas. I am fully confident that Mohammed Shami will give his best during Sunday’s Champions Trophy final against New Zealand and play a key role in making Team India the champions. The nation is and shall always remain proud of him.

Did RSS leader insult Marathi language?

Top RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s remarks about Marathi language at an event in Mumbai has led to Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders staging protest, alleging “insult to Marathi”. Joshi had told a gathering that “it is not essential to learn Marathi if you come to Mumbai to stay”. MVA leaders made this an issue. Actually, Joshi had not “insulted” Marathi language. He had only said that people speaking Marathi, Hindi Gujarat and other languages live in Mumbai and this is the city’s uniqueness. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alleged that RSS and BJP want to divide Maharashtra and are insulting Marathi pride. Later, RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi clarified that he himself was a Marathi and was proud of being so. He said, Marathi language belongs to both Mumbai and Maharashtra. Let me make it clear. Bhaiyyaji Joshi did not insult the people of Mumbai, nor did he insult Marathi language. But Uddhav Thackeray and his alliance partners tried to make it an issue. The main reason is, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) elections are due soon and Uddhav Thackeray is fearing defeat. That is why his party is trying to pit Marathi voters against BJP and is targeting Joshi for his remarks on Marathi language.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.