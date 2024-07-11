Soldier dies in accident along LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational Image

A soldier tragically lost his life on Thursday while performing his duties along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, an official reported.

The soldier, identified as Sankara Rao Gottapu, sustained fatal injuries in an accident. The specifics of the accident were not disclosed by the official.

"The Indian Army deeply regrets the loss of the brave soldier deployed in Eastern Ladakh," the official stated.

The development comes mere days after at least five army personnel, including one JCO and four jawans, lost their lives on June 28 after they were swept away while crossing a river inbound in T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The defence officials, speaking of the development said, the incident occurred during a tank exercise at Daulat Beg Oldie in Ladakh when Tank T72 was swept away while crossing the Shyok River. "The tank got submerged due to an increase in water levels in the river," the officials added.

About the incident

Significantly, the defence officials have confirmed that the tragic incident occurred on the night of June 28, as an army tank got struck in the Shyok River while deinducting from a military training activity due to a sudden increase in the water level. They said that as soon as the incident occurred, the rescue teams were rushed to the location; however, due to high current and water levels, the mission didn't succeed, and the tank crew lost their lives.

"The Indian Army regrets the loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh," the officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)