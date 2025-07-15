Social media influencer Deepak Sharma assaulted in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, one arrested According to social media influencer Deepak Sharma, he had arrived in Tilak Nagar to attend a ceremony when he received a phone call summoning him outside. Upon stepping out, he was reportedly attacked without provocation.

New Delhi:

A shocking incident of street violence involving social media influencers has emerged from Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, where influencer Deepak Sharma was allegedly assaulted in broad daylight. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing Deepak Sharma being beaten by a group of men. Among the attackers, Sharma identified fellow social media influencer Pradeep Dhaka as one of the key accused.

Following the incident, Sharma filed a complaint naming Rajvir, Pradeep Dhaka, and others as responsible for the assault. Acting on the complaint, Delhi Police registered a case and confirmed the arrest of one accused.

Team formed to arrest the assailants

"The attackers have been identified as Pradeep Dhaka and his friends. A case under appropriate sections of the BNS is being registered and a team has been formed to trace and apprehend the assailants," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Both Sharma and Dhaka claim to be social media influencers and had come to attend a common gathering at Mall Road, Tilak Nagar, he said. "A dispute reportedly arose between them over certain social media posts," the officer said.