Gulmarg, Sonamarg, other reaches of J&K receive heavy snowfall; rains lash Srinagar

Heavy snowfall in Gulmarg

Highlights

  • Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, recorded around 9 to 12 inches of fresh snowfall
  • Sonamarg, in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, recorded about three inches of fresh snowfall
  • Gurez, in north Kashmir's Bandipora, received three inches of fresh snow

Gulmarg resort in Jammu and Kashmir was draped in a white blanket as heavy snowfall lashed the Union Territory on Monday. Officials said snowfall and rains brought down the day temperature in the UT. 

Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, recorded around 9 to 12 inches of fresh snowfall, they said.

Another tourist destination, Sonamarg, in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, recorded about three inches of fresh snowfall.

Sadhna Pass, on Srinagar-Tangdhar road in Kupwara, received about two feet of snow, while Machil received about five inches of snow, they said.

Gurez, in north Kashmir's Bandipora, received three inches of fresh snow.

There are reports of fresh snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir as well, the officials added.

The plains of the Valley, including Srinagar, were lashed by rains.

The officials said rain/snow showers are likely to continue at many places till afternoon and a significant improvement in the weather is expected in the evening.

Another western disturbance may bring light to moderate rain/snow showers from November 9-11, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)

