Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh makes Shimla a wonderland

Shimla Snowfall: Many areas in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Monday, making Shimla a movie wonderland come to life. The snowfall was witnessed in Shimla's Narkanda town.

Meanwhile, the Himalayan temple of Badrinath and the high altitude areas of Chamoli district also received the snowfall on Monday while it drizzled in the lower areas intensifying the chill across the state.

The peaks around Badrinath Dham received snow with the temple getting wrapped in mist.

Besides the Badrinath shrine, the Musk Deer Park, Brahmatal Trek route of Dewal Block in a remote area of Chamoli district also received snowfall.

