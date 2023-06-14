'When someone’s kindness...': Smriti Irani thanks IndiGo crew for warm welcome in flight

Follow us on Image Source : @NEHAJI_20 INSTAGRAM Union Minister Smriti Irani with an IndiGo crew member

Union Minister Smriti Irani in an Instagram story acknowledged the sweet gesture by some IndiGo cabin crew members who gave her a warm welcome in the flight. The minister was presented with a collage of her’s onboard by some cabin crew members.

Expressing her gratitude for the cabin crew, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram and shared a story showing the collage saying, “when someone’s kindness helps start your day on a sweet note. Thank You @snehaji_20 @iamsandhyarawat”.

Earlier, the cabin crew member snehaji_20 shared the post saying, “Smriti Irani official ma'am YOU ARE HOME… Thanks to my job, I meet a lot of actors, producers, fashion models, celebrities and politicians often. And everybody has their own way of showing off their stardom. But being the most loved artist and everything mentioned above, you show off your stardom with the most beautiful smile and warmth that makes everyone (specially me) feel so comfortable around you like you feel at home.

"I thought of every one-liners that I have ever seen or read to make this look like a caption. But I just couldn't find words that would summarise my LOVE and REGARD for you I always liked you for your work but today I would say I love you for the kind of person you are," she wrote.

"I really wish, hope and pray that you get everything you wish for. See you soon,” the post said.

ALSO READ | Indian Railways to launch 5 new 'Vande Bharat' trains on THIS date; PM Modi likely to flag off

Latest India News