Smoke in Nagaon Express prompts emergency stop in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

A smoke incident caused by brake binding on the Nagon Express train from Sibsagar, Assam to Chennai, Tamil Nadu, led to an emergency stop near the Adaviramapuram-Siripuram railway gate in Kavali, Nellore district.

The incident occurred while the train was passing through the Kavali area. The loco pilot, noticing the smoke, promptly halted the train, allowing passengers to disembark and flee the scene for safety. Moreover, following the repairs, the train resumed its journey.

Meanwhile, the Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Vijayawada confirmed the details, stating, "The loco pilot promptly halted the train, and passengers disembarked and fled the scene. Railway personnel promptly attended to the situation and carried out necessary repairs."

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)