Sunday, July 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Smoke in Nagaon Express prompts emergency stop in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

Smoke in Nagaon Express prompts emergency stop in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

The Nagon Express from Sibsagar to Chennai experienced a smoke incident due to brake binding near Kavali in Nellore district. The train was promptly halted, and repairs were carried out before it resumed its journey.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Nellore Updated on: July 21, 2024 23:07 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : PTI Representational Image

 A smoke incident caused by brake binding on the Nagon Express train from Sibsagar, Assam to Chennai, Tamil Nadu, led to an emergency stop near the Adaviramapuram-Siripuram railway gate in Kavali, Nellore district.

The incident occurred while the train was passing through the Kavali area. The loco pilot, noticing the smoke, promptly halted the train, allowing passengers to disembark and flee the scene for safety. Moreover, following the repairs, the train resumed its journey.

Meanwhile, the Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Vijayawada confirmed the details, stating, "The loco pilot promptly halted the train, and passengers disembarked and fled the scene. Railway personnel promptly attended to the situation and carried out necessary repairs."

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement