Wednesday, June 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 6 Maoists killed in Andhra Pradesh operation

6 Maoists killed in Andhra Pradesh operation

The operation took place in the Theegalametta forest area (Koyyuru surrounding areas) under PS limits of Mampa in Visakhapatnam.

IANS IANS
Visakhapatnam Published on: June 16, 2021 13:48 IST
Six Maoists, killing, Andhra pradesh, operation visakhapatnam, maoists killing latest news, maoists
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE.

6 Maoists killed in Andhra operation.

 

Six dead bodies of Maoists were recovered from Theegalametta forests on Wednesday following an exchange of fire between the Left insurgents and Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds teams.

The operation took place in the Theegalametta forest area (Koyyuru surrounding areas) under PS limits of Mampa in Visakhapatnam.

According to preliminary reports a search operation was underway and so far six dead bodies (including women) of CPI (Maoist) have been recovered. Weapons recovered include AK-1, SLR-01, Carbine-01, .303 Rifle- 03, Tapancha-01, official sources said.Visakhapatnam, June 16 (IANS) Six dead bodies of Maoists were recovered from Theegalametta forests on Wednesday following an exchange of fire between the Left insurgents and Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds teams.

The operation took place in the Theegalametta forest area (Koyyuru surrounding areas) under PS limits of Mampa in Visakhapatnam.

According to preliminary reports a search operation was underway and so far six dead bodies (including women) of CPI (Maoist) have been recovered. Weapons recovered include AK-1, SLR-01, Carbine-01, .303 Rifle- 03, Tapancha-01, official sources said.

Also Read: Maoists releases kidnapped CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Maoists say CoBRA jawan in their custody, set conditions for release

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X