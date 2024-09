PM Modi pays tribute to CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, says 'he was a leading light of the Left'

Sitaram Yechury, a prominent figure in the Indian communist movement, served as CPI-M General Secretary and was a respected voice on social, economic, and political issues. He was known for his articulate speeches and firm stance on policies affecting the working class.