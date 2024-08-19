CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury admitted to Delhi AIIMS' emergency department, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sitaram Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday evening after he complained of a high fever. According to sources within the hospital, Yechury was taken to the emergency department for immediate medical attention.

Although the hospital has not disclosed the specific details regarding Yechury's health condition, a source from within the CPI(M) has revealed that he was admitted due to a diagnosis of pneumonia, news agency PTI reported. The source further added that Yechury had initially gone to the hospital for a routine checkup, but following the diagnosis, he was kept under observation and is currently undergoing treatment.

As of now, Yechury is reported to be in stable condition and is responding well to the medical care provided. His party members and supporters are hopeful for a quick recovery. Further updates regarding his health are expected as he continues to receive treatment at the facility. "There is nothing serious, he has been admitted due to pneumonia," the source said. The CPI(M) leader had recently undergone a cataract surgery.

Tribal Affairs Minister Oram admitted to AIIMS

On Monday, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram was also admitted to AIIMS in the national capital. He was admitted around 9 pm in the new private ward under Dr Anant Mohan, head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders. Oram's wife Jhingia Oram (58) died of dengue on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

