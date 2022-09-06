SIT will probe if Cong leader submits docus backing land grabbing allegations against minister: Goa CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said if Congress leader Girish Chodankar submits documents supporting his claim that a cabinet minister is involved in land grabbing, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will launch a probe.

Sawant said none of his cabinet colleagues was involved in any illegality. Chodankar, who heads Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), has alleged that a minister in the Pramod Sawant cabinet was involved in land grabbing. The Goa government has formed an SIT to probe cases of land grabbing in the state.

“I have full faith in ministers. None of them is involved in any illegality. Chodankar should stop making unnecessary allegations against ministers in my cabinet. He claims to possess an affidavit. Let him submit it to SIT, officials will conduct an inquiry,” the chief minister told reporters. The Goa cabinet has 12 ministers, including the chief minister. The majority of them belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

